She had a fabulous running on the small screen with playing Sati, glamourising snakes to graduating on the silver screen with Gold (2018). A stunner, model, actresses and a style cynosure, Mouni goes on to showcase her versatility not only in terms of acting but also with a fabulous off-screen fashion game. A trained Kathak dancer, in addition to her amazing dancing skills, she is also well-read and takes to the gram to post her style musings spruced with her go-to fashion stylist Anuradha Khurana. We love how Mouni makes those conscious fashion choices by blending affordable labels with international luxe ones. Also, she doesn't adhere to a particular style sensibility, she dabbles in all with equal and enviable chutzpah. A recent style of hers, a sassy one featuring a black and beige separates from Ayesha Depala dripped of hotness galore. A complimenting nude glam game further elevated her look.

Here’s a closer look at her style. Get Mouni Roy Approved Sleek Style Just for Rs. 4,159!

Mouni Roy – Dripping Sass

A black bralette with a sluchy beige pants featuring a thin belt by Ayesha Depala were accompanied by natural hair and subtle glam. Mouni Roy Wearing a Mini Latex Dress Is What You Need to See Right Now!

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Mouni was last seen in Made in China alongside Rajkumar Rao. She will be seen in Brahmāstra: Part One of Three, an upcoming superhero film written and directed by Ayan Mukerji, and produced by Karan Johar featuring alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal roles. She will also feature in Mogul, an upcoming biography, directed by Subhash Kapoor and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aamir Khan under the banners of T-Series and Aamir Khan Productions showcasing the life of the mogul Gulshan Kumar who was the founder of the T-Series music label (Super Cassettes Industries Ltd.), and a Bollywood film producer.

