Mouni Roy sure knows how to keep Instagram buzzing with her super hot clicks. The actress who loves posing for the cameras is a seductress and her sensuous facial expressions often do the trick. She got married to her beau in January 2022 and her blissful pictures from the occasion continue to warm our hearts. And while we can't stop obsessing over those, Roy is back to wooing our hearts with her hot pictures series - this time in a cute white mini dress. Mouni Roy's Pristine White Lehenga Choli Can Be Yours for Rs 10,000!

Mouni Roy took to her Instagram account to share pictures in a cute white dress that had summer written all over it. It was an off-shoulder mini dress that she wore for simply lounging at her home. The Naagin actress further paired her outfit with no jewellery, light pink lips, contoured cheeks and kohled eyes. Simple, straight hair completed her look further. If summer fashion is your thing and you're hunting for just the right outfit, then this one is definitely for you. Mouni Roy Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Red Benarasi Saree; Drashti Dhami, Aashka Goradia Goble, Pragya Kapoor Are All Hearts (View Pics).

Mouni Roy

Mouni Roy (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Mouni Roy is missing from the Bollywood scenario, the actress will be next seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She'll apparently play the main antagonist in it. Brahmastra is slated to release on September 9, 2022.

