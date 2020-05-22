Naomi Campbell Turns 50: These Quotes by the Supermodel Will Inspire You to Live Your Life Like a Queen!

Naomi Campbell (Photo Credits: File Image)

Naomi Campbell is undeniably a fashion icon and beyond. The London born supermodel has turned 50-year-old today, May 22, 2020. Chic, classy and enigmatic, Campbell continues to own the runways for more than two decades now. Aside from being a supermodel, she had starring roles on both big and small screens and has even penned an autobiography and photo book which was launched in 2016. Discovered at the age of 15, Campbell established herself among the most-recognisable and in-demand models and was one of the six models of her generation declared supermodels by the fashion industry and the international press. Words would fall short if we had to describe her elegant personality and success, she achieved over the years. On the occasion of Campbell’s 50th birthday today, here we bring you 13 quotes by the supermodel to inspire your inner queen and take action so that you may live your dreams. Naomi Campbell Birthday Special: A Supermodel Then, a Fashion Maverick Now.

Campbell’s career has included many highs and history-making moments. She was the first black model to open for Prada and landed on French Vogue and Time magazine covers. She is a style chameleon! An outspoken advocate for diversity in fashion, Campbell continues to inspire so many women across the world, who desire to dominate the ramp at popular fashion shows, just so elegantly like her. If you still lack the inspiration, let these 13 Naomi Campbell quotes push you to achieve your dreams and shine in success.

1. Children Are Our Future We Must Take Care of Them With Maximum Effort.

2. I Have No Regrets. I’ve Got My Health.

3. I Live My Life Day by Day, and That’s How I Continue to Live It.

4. I Make a Lot of Money, but I Don’t Want to Talk About That.

5. Look, You Have to Make Mistakes. That’s How You Learn and That’s How the World Works.

6. I Work Very Hard and I’m Worth Every Cent.

7. Anger Is a Manifestation of a Deeper Issue… and That, for Me, Is Based on Insecurity, Self-Esteem and Loneliness.

8. I Don’t Worry About a Number. I’m Fine With Aging.

9. What Makes a Person Is the Ability to Look at Themselves and Deal With Their Own Lives.

10. Everyone Has a Temper. A Temper Is an Emotion.

11. Am I Bossy? Absolutely. I Don’t Like to Lose, and if I’m Told ‘No,’ Then I Find Another Way to Get My ‘Yes.’ But I’m a Loyal Person.

12. My Features Are Completely Ethnic.

13. I’m Not Set on a Pedestal Where I Think I’m Too High and Mighty.

We hope you enjoyed these Naomi Campbell quotes on life and success. The legendary supermodel has given us so many iconic red carpet moments and style statements on the catwalk. She never fails to surprise us! We wish the supermodel, a very Happy Birthday!