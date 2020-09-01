A woman to reckon with, her strong sense of self and a befitting stance requires no introduction, Neha Dhupia takes it all in her stride with a feisty fashion game in tow! Her stylists, Gurleen and Sukhmani have figured out Neha’s love for unconventional fashion to the fullest. The trio has built an engaging arsenal of anti-fits, uber-comfortable ethno wear, neo-chic androgynous ensembles, flowy, breezy silhouettes and athleisure. With the lockdown, Neha has been working from home, regaling us with her style musings on the gram. Her stay-at-home, stay-chic mood featured a breezy kaftan dress from the homegrown label, Zwaan. A simple look supported by a high ponytail and subtle glam, Neha files yet another compelling case for this lockdown originated newest style obsession to covet- the kaftan!

For Neha Dhupia, while her on-screen shenanigans have taken a U-turn from days of sultriness to thought-provoking roles, Neha is now a poster girl for the contemporary woman who may not want to flaunt that bikini body but loves to have fun with unconventional fashion. Retaining an individualistic style in the now fashion riddled tinsel town, Neha is minimalist chic and fuss-free. Here’s a closer look. Neha Dhupia Is Seeking Those Sleek Silver Linings in an Urvashi Joneja Ensemble!

Neha Dhupia – Kaftan Chic

A yellow kaftan dress by Zwaan worth Rs.10,100 featured blue hen detailing on the sleeves, pleated detailing and slits on both sides. A high ponytail and subtle makeup completed the look. Neha Dhupia Is Feisty and Fiercely Feminine in a Flaming Red Masaba Gupta Creation!

Neha Dhupia in Zwaan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Neha was last seen in Devi, a suspense drama short-film directed by the first-time director Priyanka Banerjee featuring alongside Kajol, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi, Shruti Haasan. Devi depicts nine women from distinct strata of society who are forced into a sisterhood owing to circumstances in which they are compelled to share their stories of abuse.

