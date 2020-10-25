Olivia Culpo is a treat for the sore eyes. The winner of Miss Universe 2012 knows how to keep her 4.7m followers. Right from the tube-style bikini, to the ones with frills, and low-cut monokinis, Culpo has aced every beach look like a swimwear Goddess. Culpo has always gone for a variety of bikinis and doesn't stick to a mundane style. Flaunting her stunning frame, Culpo has even opted for high-rise two-piece bikinis and even string barely-there ones. In many of the pictures, the beauty queen has gone for sartorial choices that flaunt her underboobs and side boobs just enough to tease her followers for more. Olivia Culpo Birthday Special: 7 Dreamy Ensembles from her Personal Closet that Will Make You Say 'Ooh La La' (View Pics).

Culpo has crowned Miss Universe and served as the first Miss USA to win the global competition in 15 years. Not just that, she has won three pageants in a row and they are Miss Rhode Island USA, Miss USA and Miss Universe—all in the short span of three years. Isn't she quite a pageant queen. Culpo is not just an amazing model and massive social media celebrity but musically talented too. She is an expert cello player. Olivia Culpo Goes Barenaked For Maxim Magazine's Photoshoot As She Is Ranked No 1 On Their Annual Top 100 - View The Sultry Pics!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Apr 25, 2020 at 11:41am PDT

Gorgeous in Green

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Nov 7, 2019 at 9:00am PST

Flaunting Her Side-Boobs and HOW!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Oct 9, 2020 at 2:56pm PDT

Ravishing Red

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Aug 21, 2020 at 8:59am PDT

Acing The Under-Boob Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Apr 5, 2020 at 5:11pm PDT

In August, she revealed she suffers from endometriosis on her Instagram Story to her 4.7 million followers. She also explained in a People interview, last month, she was 'trying to do the holistic route as of now' rather than a laparoscopy. At the time, the Rhode Island native revealed that she checked into the emergency room with 'pain on my right side' and discovered she had an ovarian cyst.

