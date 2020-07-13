Beauty queen, actress and social media personality Olivia Culpo is one of the three faces to grace the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2020 issue. Yes, for the first time, the iconic American magazine is featuring a group photo on its cover. Culpo is joined by Kate Bock and Jasmine Sanders. Apart from the glamorous group picture, SI Swimsuit magazine also released three different covers featuring the trio’s individual shots. And Miss Universe 2012 immediately took to her Instagram account to share the happy news with her 4.6 million followers on the photo-sharing platform. She looks breath-taking in both monokini and bikini looks.

Olivia Culpo, 28, is on cloud nine, and she has every reason to be. The gorgeous woman who has been an ardent follower of Sports Illustrated finally had her dream-come-true moment when the magazine featured her as their cover girl. Standing next to Jasmine Sanders, Olivia Culpo is wearing a high-cut black monokini that gives a hint of her side boobs. The other two girls have sported bikini looks. Valentina Sampaio Scripts History by Becoming First Transgender Model to Grace Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, View Hot Pics!

As for Olivia’s individual cover, the 28-year-old is donning an extremely hot white bikini that puts her stunning physique in full display. Those washboard abs are absolutely to die for. She wore a clear transparent jacket over the bikini to take the glam quotient up a nought.

Meet Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Models

It's official! Kate Bock, Jasmine Sanders & Olivia Culpo are your 2020 SI Swimsuit cover models! Click here for everything you need to know: https://t.co/meQz6NZ2AB pic.twitter.com/vTjyBxF3g6 — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) July 13, 2020

After joining the SI family, Olivia left a heartwarming note for them as well as her fans. It reads: “WOW! I really am speechless and this still doesn’t feel real. I am so grateful for every experience I have been able to have with my @si_swimsuit family. Thank you so much @mj_day - your warmth and genuinity is unparalleled and I have learned and grown so much. It’s been an honor to be surrounded by so many amazing and strong women. The second swipe here is a vision board I made about 4 years ago before I had ever even shot for sports illustrated. I cut out pictures from a huge SI coffee table book I bought and glued my face on it 😂 I was debating sharing this but figured if this huge milestone can mean something to someone else out there then it’s an even greater blessing for me. To anyone who sees this, never stop visualizing and striving for what you want. Don’t lose hope and remain focused and persistent. 4 years ago when I was pasting these images onto a poster board it was me sitting on the floor with my glue stick and scissors shooting for the stars and it felt completely unattainable. I just hope this can show anyone out there that their goals, big or small, really can come true and that you deserve it. Thank you to everyone who has helped me achieve this dream and to all the other dreamers, never give up ❤️🌟 I love you guys!!!”

Olivia Culpo Looks Breath-Takingly Stunning in White Bikini!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) on Jul 13, 2020 at 7:16am PDT

Earlier, Sports Illustrated magazine threw a happy surprise by announcing its list of ‘rookies’. Among the eight models, it was Valentina Sampaio, the 23-year-old Brazilian’s name that got social media abuzz. Valentina is the first transgender swimsuit model to feature in SI issue.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 13, 2020 10:09 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).