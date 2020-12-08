Olivia Culpo is taking Instagram by storm with her latest Instagram pictures. Flaunting her new swimwear collection, Olivia Culpo shared with us some of her favourite shots and fans cannot keep calm. In some of these shots for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine, Olivia could be seen in string bikini looking flawless as ever. The gorgeous miss Universe captioned the pics with "Some of my favorite @si_swimsuit moments ❤️ feeling nostalgic because these are memories I’ll cherish forever and I miss my si family this year".

Well, looks like they are not just her favourite now but also of her fans. The comment section is flooded with compliments for the supermodel. Olivia Culpo chose the topless picture of herself with nothing but a snake wrapped around her boobs as the first picture and rightly so. In the photos, she can be seen being playful around the beach and posing in different kinds of swimsuit, right from the animal print barely-there bikini to a deep cut classic high-rise, sheer monokini. She also flaunted her perfect frame in a two-piece bikini with a tie-up detail flaunting her underboobs in white.

Check out Olivia Culpo Goes Topless With Nothing but a Snake Around Her Breasts:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo)

Olivia Culpo is updating fans on her progress since undergoing surgery for endometriosis. The 28-year-old model wanted to provide fans with an update on her healing progress since having the surgery in November, so she shared a photo of her bloated stomach from immediately after her surgery and then followed up with a snap that was taken two weeks later.

