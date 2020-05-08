Olivia Culpo Birthday Special: 7 Dreamy Ensembles from her Personal Closet that Will Make You Say 'Ooh La La' (View Pics)

Olivia Culpo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Former Miss Universe, Olivia Culpo has always been a fashion force to reckon with. Every aspect, every detail of hers screams charming and the way she carries herself with so much panache is just exceptional. From her off-duty looks to red carpet affair, her sartorial appearances always seem so effortless. She has a distinct taste and few rules that she sticks to and the outcome of which is always so dreamy and delightful. While her demeanour is always so polished, her fashion picks are a blend of everything that's sultry, gorgeous and audacious. Cop or Drop: Olivia Culpo Vacations in Revolve Red Mini Dress.

On days when Olivia isn't strutting in style on the streets of Los Angeles, she's wooing your hearts with her red carpet appearances. She often shows unflinching determination to take risks and opt for risque attires. She was already a fashionista in the making during her pageant win days. A connoisseur of style, Culpo often strikes a chord with her admirers and her choices are worth dying for. As the beauty queen gears up to celebrate her big birthday, let's rewind the time and witness her fashion mania. It's bound to make you fall in love with her all over again. Olivia Culpo Goes Barenaked For Maxim Magazine's Photoshoot As She Is Ranked No 1 On Their Annual Top 100 - View The Sultry Pics!

In Ralph & Russo

Olivia Culpo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Zac Posen

Olivia Culpo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Gaurav Gupta

Olivia Culpo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Ralph & Russo

Olivia Culpo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Marchesa

Olivia Culpo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Ermanno Scervino

Olivia Culpo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

In Alberta Ferretti

Olivia Culpo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Olivia's sharp and distinct taste in fashion is not everyone's cup of tea. From bodycon gowns to flowy silhouettes, Olivia has a penchant for everything that's radiant and striking. One of our favourite stunners in Hollywood, we wish she continues to fondle our hearts. Oh, and yes, we wish for her to dominate the world of fashion in her own subtle but sexy way. Happy Birthday, Olivia!