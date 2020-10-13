Pooja Hegde celebrates her birthday today and it's time we start singing her praises. The Radhe Shyam actress has had quite a phenomenal year so far and the future looks equally promising for her. From bagging Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to starring with nation's darling, Prabhas, she's busy achieving one milestone after another and we are so damn proud of her. But hey, that's not the quality we admire in her. She's a fashionista always on a roll and her outings are always charming and fabulous. Fashion Face Off: Kareena Kapoor Khan or Pooja Hegde in Gaby Charbachy? Whose Couture Fabulousness Is a Hoot?

Pooja's Instagram account is loaded with her smart fashion endeavours and they are days when she takes the internet by storm. From cutesy dresses to ethnic wonders, she's known for mastering all the silhouettes that a designer can think of. Blessed with a tall and lean frame, Pooja is able to nail any damn design and there's nothing that she can't really pull off. A forever name in our list of best-dressed, Pooja Hegde's alluring style file is a testament of how impeccable her fashion choices are and how seriously she takes her fashion game. Pooja Hegde 'Nervous' to Work With Salman Khan in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Says 'Working With Stars May Be Intimidating'.

As the Mohenjo Daro actress gets ready to celebrate her big day, we take a look at some of her most ravishing style statements.

Shimmery White

Yellow Yellow Oh-So-Beautiful Fellow

Ethnic Marvel

Pretty in Pink

Proving Why White is Always Right

Once a Charmer, Always a Charmer

Orange is the New Black

View this post on Instagram 🍊 A post shared by Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) on Mar 10, 2020 at 9:40pm PDT

Pooja Hegde is busy carving a niche for herself in regional and Bollywood cinema. She's a popular name down south and is trying to find her base in B-town. And with the kind of movies she has in her kitty, it won't take much time. On a parting note, we hope she has an amazing day and a wonderful year ahead. Happy Birthday, Pooja. Have a great one!

