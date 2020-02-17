Priyanka Chopra Sparks Off Halloween Feels in a Dracula Moschino Shirt Dress! Fang-Tastic, We Say!

Priyanka Chopra Jonas in Moschino (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She loves and lives by the mantra, Why choose anything BASIC when you can SHINE instead? For starters, Priyanka Chopra and her glorious life is a lesson in itself! While her engaging screen presence, acting prowess coupled with a witty demeanor, inherent confidence and spunk perfectly in place, Priyanka is such a hoot on the fashion front! From slamming the naysayers to wooing them too, there is always something about PeeCee that never ceases to intrigue us. If hobnobbing with the crème la crème at some of the most sought after red carpets isn't enough, the Desi Girl makes those poignant points at varied forums in her capacity as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. Priyanka Chopra stepped out while up and about in Miami with Nick Jonas. Her always on-point style game assumed a nonconformist quirky vibe with a striped shirt dress by Moschino. The Dracula printed number was further elevated by high boots, bold lips and signature chutzpah!

Priyanka's style tidings gave only elevated by collaborating with Mimi Cuttrell who also happens to style the famed Hadid sisters. Here is a closer look. Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Monochrome Valentine's Day Photo Series Captures Love Beautifully!

Priyanka Chopra - Sassy, Saucy and How!

It was an $869 (approximately Rs. 62,090) blue Moschino Dracula stripe shirt dress with knee-high boots, large hoops, wavy hair, subtle makeup, and a handbag.

Priyanka Chopra - Style Cheat Sheet

This Moschino dress is perfect for Halloween weekend shenanigans, but trust Priyanka to stir up a style storm irresistibly and irrespective of the occasion! Priyanka Chopra Shares a Throwback Picture from Her Miss World Win With a Girl Power Message.

On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. She will be seen in the Netflix films, We Can Be Heroes and The White Tiger. Also touted to feature in The Matrix 4, she will also be seen in Amazon Prime Video's thriller series, Citadel with Richard Madden.