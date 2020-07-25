Coronavirus lockdown brought everything to a standstill and has changed a lot of things when it comes to our lifestyle. While hygiene and cleanliness has now become the need of the hour, in an amazing initiative, actor Randeep Hooda teamed up with BMC and Mumbai police to clean the Versova police station. The actor was seen taking part in this clean-up drive taking all precautions as he sported a mask and gloves. Randeep shared a post talking about the cleanliness initiative. Randeep Hooda Cleans up a Mumbai Beach After Heavy Rainfall (See Pics).

Sharing pictures from his cleanliness drive at Versova police station, Randeep wrote, "When you do something which is for the larger good, it makes you feel good about yourself and gives you purpose.. you don’t need a Vesrsova beach to do the needful for nation or planet..start anywhere .. sharing and liking is doing nothing .. Versova Police Station cleaned today with @afrozshah_ @my_bmc @MumbaiPolice." The actor's post received a lot of inspiring comments from fans. A user wrote, "Super proud of you."After Vidyut Jammwal Calls Out Disney+ Hotstar, Randeep Hooda’s Response To The Khuda Haafiz Actor Will Make You Smile.

Check Out Randeep Hooda's Post Here:

Randeep received a lot of love from his fans who appreciated this gesture of his, especially given the current time. This is not the first time the actor has shown his support and taken part in a cleanliness drive. The actor has previously participated in beach clean-up drives too.

