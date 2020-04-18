Extraction: Chris Hemsworth and Randeep Hooda's Knife Fight Sequence In Russo Brothers' Next Was Tough and This BTS Video Will Prove It

Extraction Stills and BTS Clips (Photo Credits: YouTube, Twitter)

After the acclaimed Avengers: Endgame, Russo Brothers are back with their next action thriller Extraction. The movie stars Avengers' Thor, Chris Hemsworth as a black market mercenary Tyler, who is assigned the task of rescuing Ovi (Rudhraksh Jaiswal). However, the 'simple' extraction turns complicated when Tyler's mission sees drug lords and the underworld getting in the way of Ovi's rescue and their lives are under grave danger after Tyler starts to care for Ovi's life. Did You Know Extraction Director Sam Hargrave Was Chris Evans' Stunt Double in Captain America: The Winter Soldier?.

While the action thriller sees Chris Hemsworth being tossed from buildings on to the roads to jumping from windows and also handling some heavy-duty artillery. However, the trailer's focal point came in the form of a fight sequence shot between Chris and Randeep Hooda.

Check Out The Sequence Below:

In a twitter post, Russo brothers shared the BTS video of Hemsworth training for his sequence and also appreciated their lead actors' efforts for mastering and delivering the entire scene in one shot.

Watch The Video Below:

In an earlier interview with India Today, Chris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave had appreciated Hooda very much. Chris recalled, "It was the most exhausting action sequence I've ever shot. Sam Hargrave was strapped to the front of a car holding the camera himself and shooting the scene. Randeep and I rehearsed for several hours to get it right. If I didn't have a partner like him, the scene wouldn't be all that special." Extraction: Randeep Hooda Is Excited for His Hollywood Debut Opposite Chris Hemsworth (Read Tweet).

Sam chimed in and revealed to the portal, "The idea was to give the audience a real-time feel, which is why the action sequence was shot in that way. The audience gets to see everything from Chris's or Randeep's viewpoint, as the scene unfolds." Ahead of Extraction Trailer Release, Chris Hemsworth Rues Not Being In India To Promote The Netflix Film.

The film's trailer dropped on Aril 7, 2020 and received rave reviews. Also starring Pankaj Tripathi and Randeep Hooda, the film has been shot in Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Bangladesh, along with some scenes being filmed in Thailand as well. Originally titled Dhaka, the film was re-named Out of the Fire, before finally releasing as Extraction on Netflix on April 24, 2020.