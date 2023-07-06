Bollywood's Simmba, Ranveer Singh, celebrates his birthday on July 6 and the year ahead sure looks promising for the star. There are reports that Ranveer will take over the mantle of Don from Shah Rukh Khan and the announcement will be made on his birthday. Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (RARKPK) is also slated to hit the screens on July 28, so the month certainly belongs to him. And while we are discussing his acting abilities, let's not ignore another major aspect of his persona - his sartorial skills. Ryan Reynolds Wants to Slip Into Ranveer Singh’s DMs and We Ain’t Kidding! (Watch Video).

Ranveer's quirky taste in fashion is not everybody's cup of tea. He will make you scratch your head with his Mario costume or he will make your jaw drop with his tuxedo looks. In any case, Mr Singh is bound to leave you speechless with his wardrobe choices. Just recently when the trailer of Karan Johar's RARKPK dropped online, we were visibly impressed to see him decked up in heavy, embroidered sherwanis. But then again, Ranveer has always been charming and his sherwani looks have often warmed our hearts. This explains why we love him in those Maanyawar ads! Pushpa 2: Ranveer Singh to Play Cop in Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Film - Reports.

We believe Singh's birthday is a good opportunity for us to reminisce about some of his traditional looks, just to warm our eyes once again. So, here we go.

Hot Munda!

Ranveer Singh

Shining Brighter Than his Lady, Always

Ranveer Singh

That's Dapper, RS!

Ranveer Singh

Sindhicore

Ranveer Singh

All Things Gold

Ranveer Singh

Band Bajaa Baraat!

Ranveer Singh

Make Way for The King

Ranveer Singh

Happy Birthday, Ranveer Singh!

