We saw her reprise her role as Beena Tripathi in Mirzapur 2. Garnering accolades for the nuanced portrayal, Rasika Dugal had us hooked with the promotional stint for the web-series. Rasika Dugal is our #WomanCrush for quite a few reasons. An on-screen brilliance that translates seamlessly into an off-screen affability, Rasika Dugal adds on another facet to an already burgeoning persona - a striking sense of style! Not only does she have a keen perception of fashion but she is someone who consciously has been choosing homegrown labels even before it became a talking point. A Mathematician from Delhi, Rasika has flipped across platforms to build a rich repertoire of plays, short films, web-series and feature films. As such, it would be safe to say that she nails the basics well, be it for a role or style. Showing this, for the umpteenth time, Rasika paired her high neck white tunic with a blue bandhej shrug. Silver oxidized jewellery, kohl-rimmed eyes and a slick hairdo completed her look. A contemporary style played using basics, Rasika wooed us immensely with this style.

Rasika is a thinking audience's delight. And also a fashion basic lover's delight. Here's a closer look at her style. Rasika Dugal Is Acing Those Neo Ethnic Vibes With Brilliant Blue Bandhej and Checks!

Rasika Dugal - Simple, Chic but Poignant

Rasika layered a white tunic featuring a high neck with a blue bandhej printed shrug. Pulled back hair with a centre parting, silver oxidized earrings, a statement ring, subtle makeup featuring nude lips and kohl-rimmed eyes completed her look. Rasika Dugal Aces the Subtle Balancing Act of Neutral Browns!

Rasika Dugal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Rasika was seen in the comedy-drama, Lootcase alongside Kunal Khemu, Vijay Raaz and Ranvir Shorey in supporting roles. She will also be seen in Darbaan, a drama also featuring Sharib Hashmi, Sharad Kelkar, Flora Saini and Harsh Chhaya that follows the story of a master and his caretaker. She was also seen in A Suitable Boy, a drama miniseries written by Andrew Davies, adapted from the novel of the same name by Vikram Seth, directed by Mira Nair and starring Tabu, Ishaan Khatter, Tanya Maniktala, and Ram Kapoor.

