Rekha, the OG Queen of versatility, apart from being one of the finest actresses in Indian cinema with a National Film Award to her credit has portrayed strong female characters, fictional to literary, in both mainstream and independent films. Her career ups and downs have never really impacted her stardom. Having gained a reputation for reinventing herself numerous times and with an astounding ability to sustain her status quo. On the fashion front, Rekha has crafted a brilliant style niche with the elegant six-yard. She goes on to show the world how silk sarees, especially Kanjeevarams can cleverly attain varied avatars, its sensuality notched by opulent jewellery, bold glam and gajra adorned hairdos. Rekha's intangible tryst with the saree goes on to affirm that a saree is not simply an outfit, it’s a power, an identity, a language. She turns a year older today. We briefed up a fashion capsule of some of her stunning saree style moments.

Here's a closer look at some of her recent saree moments. Rekha Birthday Special: From Utsav to Lajja, 7 Incredible Performances of the Evergreen Diva That We Want to Recommend to a Bollywood First-Timer.

Rekha draped a green pink gold Kanjeevaram saree for IIFA Awards 2019. She finished out the look with flowers, chunky bling and an embellished potli.

For a reality dance show, Rekha flaunted a yellow-green silk saree with jewellery adorned braid and subtle makeup.

Rekha attended the Mehta-Ambani wedding reception last year wearing a saree-inspired creation by Manish Malhotra. She completed the look with flowers, traditional jewellery and a signature bold lip colour.

Rekha draped a hot-pink green saree with opulent jewellery and bold makeup.

The Chhapaak premiere earlier this year saw Rekha flaunt a gold and ivory saree. Bold lips and jewellery completed her look.

Javed Akhtar's birthday celebrations saw Rekha flaunt a green shimmery silk saree with a potli, bold red lips and signature opulent jewellery. ANR Awards 2019: Rekha and Late Actress Sridevi Get Honoured in the Ceremony Attended by Boney Kapoor, Vijay Deverakonda and Others.

In the fashion riddled Bollywood, Rekha has retained a perennially fabulous saree mood that transcends contemporary vogues and ridiculous style whims. Here's wishing Rekha a fabulous birthday and a continued fashion fabulosity for the future.

