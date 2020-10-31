Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor is an epitome beauty, grace and style. Over the years, the actress has never had a dull fashion moment, and that's why she is the only queen of sass in the tinsel town. Even when she was expecting her first child Taimur Ali Khan, she became a flagbearer of maternity fashion and as the second baby is on the way, we see her setting the same example. A few days back, the Heroine of B-town was spotted outside her residence in a pink Anarkali outfit with little gold work all over it and looked gorgeous. The desi dress she was seen wearing was from House of Masaba by Masaba Gupta. When Kareena Kapoor Khan Made a Modest Fashion Offering With Birds, Bees and That Glowing Bump!

Now, as Diwali is just around the corner and Bebo's dress was pretty to the 't'. We thought of googling about the fuss-free outfit and we were shocked to know the OG price of the same. Well, if you are willing to splurge a large amount, then Kareena's pink floor-length dress can be yours at Rs 25, 000. It's sold online on the designer's website. Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Pregnant! Throwback To The Time When Bebo Sparkled In All Her Glory And Walked With A Baby Bump On Ramp For Sabyasachi!

Check Out Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pics Below:

Kareena Kapoor Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

And Here's Proof:

Kareena's Anarkali Dress (Photo Credits: House of Masaba)

Well, usually high-end brands sell their couture at a high price, as their goodwill is attached with the name of the company. And FYI, Masaba has been a superb weaver in the business from quite a long time. But nevertheless, if you still want to look easy-breezy just like Kareena then we would say go for it. Stay tuned!

