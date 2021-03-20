xXx: Return of Xander Cage actress, Ruby Rose celebrates her birthday today. While her strong persona often comes across as intimidating, we prefer thinking of her as empowering and inspiring. Ruby is an icon for the LGBTQ community and believes in speaking her mind. She has always been opinionated and the same confidence reflects in the way she styles herself. Ruby's fashion outings are all charming but powerful at the same time. They are unconventional and way ahead of their times! The Legitimate Wise Guy: Harvey Keitel, Emile Hirsch and Ruby Rose to Star in George Gallo's Gangster Movie.

Ruby loves picking unusual designs and bold colour palette. From a sunny yellow gown to an outfit that perfectly sums up gothic fashion, she has a penchant for anything that's unusual. Her red carpet outings have always been terrific and while she prefers pantsuits on many occasions, there are also times when she's a bit more girly and struts in style in loose flowy gowns. A brilliant actor whose fashion shenanigans are headline-worthy! We personally had a fun time picking some of her most cool and trendy looks of all time. To have a peek inside our list of favourites, keep scrolling below...

Channelling Her Inner Kate Kane

Now That's a Bold Fashion Statement

Formal But Make it Look Sexy!

White Wonder!

So Feminine and So Chic

'Bling' It On

Nailing her Met Gala Look

Ruby made headlines in 2020 when she decided to exit DC's superhero show, Batwoman. While there were no grudges between her and the production show, she cited long working hours as the reason for her exit. Javicia Leslie was then approached to replace Rose, albeit with a different character. She'll play Ryan Wilder and not Kate Kane in the show. But that's a topic for another day. Today, let's focus on the birthday girl and send her love and luck for her future ventures. Happy Birthday, Ruby Rose!

