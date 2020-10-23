Ryan Reynolds celebrates his birthday today and we bet Hugh Jackman has a special celebration planned for him. We're being honest when we say that we are more excited to see what Hugh has penned for him than his actress wife, Blake Lively. Ryan Reynolds, our very own Deadpool who's busy urging people to vote in the ongoing US Elections is a charismatic man, whose red carpet soiree has our attention. His charm when combined with those dapper appearances is a lethal combination that's hard to resist. He's like that handsome hunk your girlfriend says not to be worried about. The Lost City of D: Sandra Bullock Reuniting With Ryan Reynolds For a Rom-Com.

Ryan's red carpet affair is a delightful mix of everything that's charming, His well-suited avatar often makes girls go weak in their knees. While his casual style file is like a delicious recipe for your eyes, his formal outings including his promotional ones is equally handsome and may we say, noteworthy. On days when he isn't making his way into our hearts with her acting proficiency, he is marking appearances that are incredibly good looking.

As our favourite superhero (no, we aren't lying) gets ready to cut his birthday cake, we take a look at some of his finest fashion outings. You can join us in admiring him.

Ask us to name our favourite Canadian and we'd say, Ryan Reynolds. He manages to beat the likes of Nick Bateman to be our ultimate favourite and we aren't even kidding. He's the perfect man, a woman can imagine to be with. He's tall, smart, dashing and of course, his sense of humour is unmatched. Blake made a wise decision, indeed. Now, we hope she decides to pamper her man on his special day. And on a parting note, here's raising a toast and sending tons of good wishes to Reynolds!

Happy Birthday!

