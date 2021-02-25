Dangal girl Sanya Malhotra celebrates her 29th birthday today and we are gearing up to sing praises for the actor. Sanya is steadily establishing her base in the industry and her careful choices are proof of that. The actress was last seen in Anurag Basu's multi-starrer, Ludo and her performance was much appreciated by everyone in that. Besides her raw acting skills, Sanya's also a terrific dresser, boggling our minds with her one too many appearances. Sanya Malhotra Flaunts Her Hot Body As She Shares Sunkissed Bikini Pictures Straight From the Maldives!

Sanya's choice of outfits was are refreshing. She loves to have a colourful palette and the same is evident from the outfits that she picks. She isn't someone who would restrict herself from trying any new designs or even new silhouettes. She loves experimenting and her stylist has a great time in styling her for different events and promotional outings. From a pretty yellow dress to a checkered pink saree, the girl sure knows how to make a successful transition from modish to traditional designs. As Sanya gets ready to cut her birthday cake this year, we take a look at some of her best fashion moments. Sanya Malhotra Is Fiercely Chic and an Abundance of Sass in a Pink Pantsuit!

Who Said Formal Looks Boring?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_)

LBD - Little Blue Dress in Her Case

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_)

The Power of Pink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_)

Who's Prettier? The Saree or Sanya?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_)

As Bright as a Sunshine

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_)

A Riot of Colours!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_)

All Hail the Princess!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sanya Malhotra💥 (@sanyamalhotra_)

Sanya had a rather dream debut in the industry. She marked her outing with none other than Aamir Khan in Dangal and soon rose to fame. Post Dangal, the actress was seen in multiple releases including the super hit, Badhaai Ho and Shakuntala Devi. She's now gearing up to venture into the OTT space with Karam Johar's production, Meenakshi Sundereshwar and we hope she has a blast while shooting for the same.

On that note, here's raising a toast to her peppy self. Happy Birthday, Sanya!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 25, 2021 09:10 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).