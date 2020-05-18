Sara Ali Khan’s Monday Brekkie Is a Sweet Combination of Brownie Along With Mangoes (View Pic)

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is quarantining with her brother Ibrahim and mom Amrita Singh amid the ongoing lockdown. The Kedarnath actress just like other celebrities has been quite active on social media and sharing updates about her whereabouts. However, one thing which we've cracked via the B-townie's Instagram stories is that she is a big-time foodie. From pancakes, Nutella to whatnot, the girl has been binging on delicacies amid the house arrest. Now, adding one more dish to her already tasted foodstuffs is mangoes and brownies. How do we know this? Well, Sara's Instagram account is legit proof of the same. Sara Ali Khan Does a K3G on Her Pancake Stack and Karan Johar Would Surely Love the ‘Sweet’ Suprise (View Pic).

Sara took to her Instagram story and shared a picture of a huge brownie which was garnished with finely chopped mangoes. What a combination! Well, we totally understand Sara's cravings here as who would say no to chocolate and ofcourse the summer fruit, Mango. With this, we can also say that the actress has a sweet tooth and is leaving no stone unturned to add all things meetha to her tastebuds. And so the moral of the story, the babe's Monday brekkie is a magical combo of brownie plus mango. Bebo Goes Kairi! Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Latest Food Fad Will Tickle Your ‘Aam’ Cravings a Little More (View Pic).

Check Out Sara Ali Khan's Instagram Story Below:

Sara Ali Khan Instagram Story

After looking at that photo, we so want to grab a bite from Sara's plate full of sweet surprise. We wonder, what's next on her mind? Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali directorial Love Aaj Kal which did not fare well at the ticket window. Ahead the starlet has films like Coolie No 1 and Atrangi Re in her kitty. Stay tuned!