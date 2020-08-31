Due to the ongoing pandemic, major fashion events/shows are cancelled and it's all things digital these days. So, when we get a glimpse of a Bollywood celebrity flashing her best style game, we literally can't keep calm. And on a boring Monday (August 31), our paparazzi snapped Sara Ali Khan looking perfect from head to toe in a sexy little dress. The actress was clicked in the city wearing a denim romper and we loved it and how. Well, this look of hers is definitely a change from the regular and lethargic style statements we are seeing amid lockdown. Brownie points for getting all decked up Miss Khan. Sara Ali Khan Birthday Special: Edgy Chic Is Really Her Go-To Comfort Style, These Red Carpet Moments Testify!

Elaborating on Sara Ali Khan's look, she opted for nothing but a basic looking cold shoulder strappy romper in shade blue. The interesting part about her overall getup was that she paired it with a mini sling bag (with burgers and fries printed on it) and that is what added a bit of colour to her rather all-blue look. Along with the attire, she opted for a pair of metallic sandals, neatly done hair, quirky mask and minimum makeup. Sara Ali Khan Channeling That Keep Calm and Carry On in All Pink Mood Is Pretty but Her Burberry Tote Worth Rs.50,000 Is on Our Lust List!

Check Out Sara Ali Khan's Pics Below:

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah) Here's More:

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Indeed, the dress is of the correct length and so perfect for monsoon. Sara Ali Khan is known for her effortless style and she has proven the same time and again. Be it on festivals, a huge event or just her day out at the beach, she understands fashion and wears something trendy always. And well, her latest outing in a denim romper is LIT. It's a thumbs up from us. Stay tuned!

