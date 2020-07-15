We always love us some celebrity-inspired style. What endears is how fashion is now a heady mix of luxury designer pieces with mass-market fashion. It's true how a closet full of expensive and beautiful things does not guarantee those wow’s as much as understanding the vibe and using them to the hilt. Sara Ali Khan zoomed about making a slick case for the all-pink, all chic style. A matching mask with her ethnic style was perfect. She added the famed pink Burberry tote bag to her vibe. The bag, worth Rs.52,000 was exactly how the celebrities have been spinning styles these days - team up homegrown labels with luxe international ones.

Following a series of versatile and colour packed promotional styles for her last release, Love Aaj Kal in February earlier this year, Sara Ali Khan’s laid back off-duty look certainly gets a thumbs up from us! Here is a closer look. Sara Ali Khan, the Pretty Hot Patakha in Pink for Love Aaj Kal!

Sara Ali Khan - Pretty In Pastel Pink

A plain pink kurta with a printed pant set was teamed with a printed mask and a US$697 worth Burberry leather tote bag. The bag with its signature checkered strap was a wow-worthy addition to her all-pink mood. Sara Ali Khan Goes Thrifty, Chic and Sassy in Pink!

Sara Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

On the professional front, Sara was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's romantic drama, Love Aaj Kal with Kartik Aaryan. She will be seen in Coolie No.1 with Varun Dhawan and in a double role in Atrangi Re, a romantic drama directed by Aanand L. Rai, opposite Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

