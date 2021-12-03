Sarah-Jane Dias celebrates her birthday on December 3. She was recently seen in Saif Ali Khan's much-talked-about show, Taandav which gained attention for all the right and wrong reasons. And while she looked gorgeous in the show, it also made us wish if we could see more of her in Bollywood. Sarah had briefly disappeared from the acting scenario before she marked her return with this Khan starrer. But while she was away, her Instagram page kept us occupied with everything that's happening in her life. Tandav Ending Explained: From Saif Ali Khan’s Samar to Sunil Grover’s Gurpal, Decoding the Final Fates of the Main Characters (LatestLy Exclusive).

Being a former beauty queen, Sarah's blessed with a terrific body. With her tall and lean frame, nailing beachwear and bikinis is an easy task for her. Right from playing tennis in her yellow bikini to taking the Maldives by storm in her numerous beachwear, Sarah and her bikini pictures have always grabbed our eyeballs. Of course, she has an enviable body and she exudes oodles of charm with all her outings and yet, our hearts keeps demanding more. On Sarah-Jane Dias' birthday, here's taking a peek inside her hot and happening swimsuit wardrobe. Tandav Review: A Diabolical Saif Ali Khan Leads a Brilliant Cast in Ali Abbas Zafar’s Gutsy if Uneven, OTT Debut Series (LatestLY Exclusive).

Those who believe Sarah was earlier dating Virat Kohli before he met Anushka Sharma, well the actress has a reply for y'all. In one of her earlier interactions with Times Now, the actress had reacted to her dating rumours calling them 'baseless'. "I haven't even met him in person. We haven't been in the same room. It is really funny. I know Anushka (Sharma) and have met her a couple of times. But I have never met Virat and we haven't even stayed in the same building. I don't even know where this rumour came from but that is the weirdest rumour I have heard. My father had called me when the rumour had come because he is a very big cricket fan, he was like are you dating Virat Kohli? And I was like are you mad or what? Anyway, that's the weirdest rumour about me," she said.

Well, these rumours were definitely a long time back. And while we are over them already, let's not forget that today belongs to Sarah and here's wishing her a very eventful year ahead. Happy Birthday, Sarah-Jane Dias!

