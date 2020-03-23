Sayani Gupta Is Calling All Pinkaholics With This Delightful Summery Style That We So Want Right Now!

Sayani Gupta Hot Pink Summer Style (Photo Credits: Instagram)

As much as her on-screen exuberance delights us, Sayani also keeps the shenanigans going with a brilliant fashion arsenal off-screen. She is known for an innately sartorial style sense and a carefully curated signature style that instantly strikes a chord and sets her apart from her contemporaries and peers alike. A graduate from the Film and Television Institute of India, her on-screen exuberance is courtesy her fashion stylist Shreeja Rajgopal. Additionally, she is also a singer, having crooned Kahab To in Article 15 and the background vocals on most of the "Four More Shots Please" soundtrack.

This young fashionista and a bonafide style icon with her delightful style sense pulls off some quirky ensembles without a flinch. The uber chic and uber-cool girl of all things fabulous doled out a summery style in the sassy hot pink hue. An ensemble from the homegrown label, Lovebirds was aptly complemented with strappy heels and a subtle glam with pink undertones.

Armed with a strong fashion game and a stronger demeanour, Sayani's avant-garde styles are inspirational and aspirational. Here's a closer look at her hot pink moment in the sun. Sayani Gupta: Don’t Want to Be Seen in Films Where I Am Just a Pretty Prop.

Sayani Gupta - A Whole Lot Of Pink Sass

Cascade silk tiered dress worth Rs. 18,900 with a spotty organza shirt underneath. Sleek hair, strappy white stilettos and subtle glam featuring nude pink lips, defined eyebrows and pink eyelids. Sayani Gupta to Star In and Produce Karma Takapa’s ‘Where the Wind Blows’

On the professional front, Sayani was seen in Article 15 with Ayushmann Khurrana and in the short film, Shameless.