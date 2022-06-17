Sabbir Khan directorial Nikamma released in cinema halls today (June 17). Since then, the Bollywood film has been trending on Twitter. Starring Abhimanyu Dassani, Shirley Setia and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in main roles, the movie is touted to be an action-comedy. Even early reviews of the movie are out and critics as well as fans have given a thumbs down to the flick. However, unfortunately, within hours of its release in theatres, Nikamma has got leaked online. The film is now available for streaming on torrent sites. There's an HD print available of the show to watch online. Nikamma Movie Review: Abhimanyu Dassani and Shilpa Shetty Can’t Save This Tedious Remake of Nani’s Middle Class Abbayi (LatestLY Exclusive).

Watch Nikamma Trailer:

However, this is not the first time, a movie has been leaked online for free watch. As almost every film falls prey to this. In the past, many strict actions are taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, god knows from where the site bounces back promoting piracy. Well, a lot goes into making a flick and these online leaks of popular films need severe action.

Apart from the leads, Nikamma also stars Samir Soni, Abhimanyu Singh, Ashik Nihon in important roles. For the unaware, Nikamma is a Hindi remake of 2017 Telugu film Middle Class Abbayi starring Nani. Stay tuned!

