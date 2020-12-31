If cute girl-next-door vibes is why you love her then Shraddha Kapoor is intent on cementing that image with an equally alluring style play. Shraddha enlisted the styling precision of her go-to fashion stylist, Tanya Ghavri for the recent round of low key festivities. Shraddha and her glam team took to the pretty pink vibe and doled out an ethnic style featuring an Anita Dongre kurta set worth a whopping Rs.99,990. As the new age Kapoor kid on the block, known for her petite frame, cute looks and a smile to boot, Shraddha compliments those demure vibes on-screen with an engaging fashion arsenal off-screen.

Shraddha's forte in having maintained a steady and chic style temperament featuring all things modish with a beauty game to boot for all her films is why she is a certified style chameleon. Shraddha looks terrifically at ease in thrifty as well as high-end designer ensembles instantly striking a chord with mere mortals like us. Here is a closer look at her festive pink vibe. Shraddha Kapoor is Now the Third Most Followed Indian Celeb on Instagram, Beats Deepika Padukone.

Shraddha Kapoor - Pinkness Galore

An Anita Dongre silk kurta set in hot pink featured a silhouette that gently flared out, glittering all-over embroidery and patterns inspired by royal Rajasthani palaces done by hand in dori and sequins. The set worth Rs.99,990 was accompanied by wavy hair, subtle glam, silver oxidized earrings and a kada. Confirmed! Shraddha Kapoor To Play Naagin On The Big Screen; Lapachhapi Director Vishal Furia To Helm The Film.

Shraddha Kapoor (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Shraddha was seen in Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3 that released earlier this year.

