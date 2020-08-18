Sunny Leone is enjoying the time of her life in Los Angeles these days. The Laila of Bollywood who shifted her base to the US temporarily is dying to get back to India but until then, she's enjoying each day as it comes. From celebrating Indian festivals to her beach outings, Sunny's Instagram uploads are all about putting her family first. However, there are instances when she simply slips into a bikini and decides to flaunt her figure like never before. International Bikini Day 2020: From Priyanka Chopra, Sunny Leone to Kareena Kapoor Khan, All the Times B-Town Babes Sizzled in the Sexy Strings on the Silver Screen (View Pics).

Sunny's new social media upload is dedicated to her friend but we have our eyes glued on Ms Leone and her only. Sunny's looking drop-dead gorgeous in her magenta monokini and her new pictures are bound to make your heart skip a beat. We personally adored the colour of her beachwear and it isn't very typical. It looks refreshing, yes, but more importantly, it looks all captivating. We're already hunting for a similar shade and we suggest you start finding one soon. Sunny Leone Looks HOT as She Wears a White and Gold Monokini For Dabboo Ratnani's Glamorous Photoshoot (View Pic).

Check Out Sunny Leone's new Picture

Sunny Leone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sunny's busy setting our Instagram feed on fire, one picture at a time and her recent uploads are marvellous in their own way. From sharing throwback clicks to present ones, Leone's keeping her social media game very strong and we are admiring the same. Here's looking forward to what she has next in store for us.

