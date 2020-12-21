Baahubali actress Tamannaah celebrates her birthday today and it's time we run a marathon of her movies. The pretty actress who usually gets our nod in the acting department is also a fashionista striving to perfect her wardrobe. On days when Tamannaah isn't shooting for her professional commitments, she's simply strutting in style in her chic attires while boggling our minds with her chutzpah. For someone who takes her fashion business very seriously, she's a name we look up to. Tamannaah Bhatia As the Perfect Banno Ki Saheli Whips Up a Sassy Storm, You Might Want to Take Cues ASAP!

Tamannaah's eclectic choices have often wowed us enough. From pristine Manish Malhotra couture to trendy silhouettes, she has her choices sorted. She likes to have a variety when it comes to silhouettes and is game for anything that her stylist decides to pitch. Her closet is filled with some trendy pieces and marvelling at them is our past time. Tamannaah's personal styling goes hand-in-hand with her chirpy persona. Her outfits are vibrant and glamorous always. As the pretty lady gets ready to celebrate her big day, we take a look at some of her best outings from the recent past. Tamannaah Takes the Viral #QuarantinePillowChallenge and Well, the Outcome is Super Sexy (View Pic).

In Namrata Joshipura

In Payal Singhal

In Zwaan

In Manish Malhotra

In Saffron

In Sukriti & Aakriti

In Shahin & Mannan

The ongoing year was a rather tough one for her. She fought COVID-19 with all her strength and managed to recover in time. Post that, she's already back to working, finishing all her pending projects. We hope the coming year brings in tons of laughter and success to her and may she keep smiling always. Happy Birthday, Tamannaah. Have a great one.

