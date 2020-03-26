Tara Sutaria Looks Piping Hot in Her Unseen Bikini Pictures from Global Spa Magazine Shoot (View Pics)

Tara Sutaria (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Tara Sutaria's a hottie who probably had her dream debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year 2. Since then the actress is on a dreamy ride in Bollywood having bagged multiple projects within a year of her entry. However, the most talked-about incident related to Sutaria still remains her gorgeous outing at Amitabh Bachchan's Diwali bash in 2019. Remember the grey sequined saree by Manish Malhotra and that matching bralette blouse? Well, Tara was certainly an eye-candy that night - a tag that she continues to justify even today. Are Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain Getting Married? Rima Jain Answers…

The Marjaavaan actress is the cover girl for Global Spa magazine's March issue and needless to say, she's turning up the heat with her super hot pictures. Wearing a polka dot bikini and posing on the exotic beaches of Maldives is more like a norm for B-town celebs but Tara is certainly better than the rest. The Disney girl is making boys go weak in their knees with her super hot pictures and these unseen ones, in particular, are among the best from the lot. If Tara's new set of clicks don't define the word hotness for you then we don't know what will.

Tara's professional career is hitting the right notes while she continues to woo our hearts with her multiple photoshoots. The actress will be next seen with Ahan Shetty in Tadap and later with John Abraham and Aditya Roy Kapur in Ek Villain 2. Didn't we say, right direction?