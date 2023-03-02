Bollywood's current sensation, Tiger Shroff, celebrates his birthday on March 2. While Tiger is known for his terrific action and amazing dancing skills, not much is discussed about his sartorial sense. Tiger knows how to present himself and is eye candy for all the girls out there. With his incredible physique and charming looks, Shroff manages to nail all his dapper looks, one appearance at a time. The Heropanti actor does fashion incredibly well and we are here to prove our claim. Sara Ali Khan and Tiger Shroff Team Up for an Action Thriller – Reports

Tiger's fashion sense is not just restricted to having a cool street style. He does formal fashion equally well. Give him a suit or a three-piece suit to nail and the boy will do it wholeheartedly. While his well-sculpted biceps deserve all your attention, Shroff looks equally desirable in formal attire. We have him ace his red carpet game and we have him nail his casual style file and each time, Tiger has only impressed us with his stellar and jaw-dropping looks. To elaborate more on his personal style, let's have a look at some of his best fashion appearances. Tiger Shroff Dances on 'Naatu Naatu' After the Song From RRR Wins Big at Golden Globes 2023 (Watch Video).

Tiger Shroff (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Happy Birthday, Tiger Shroff!

