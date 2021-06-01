Tom Holland, your beloved Spider-Man celebrates his birthday on June 1. This year would mark his 25th birthday celebration and the occasion deserves celebration. MCU's youngest Avenger who quickly rose to fame as Peter Parker is already being discussed as an Oscar-worthy contender, courtesy of his role in Cherry. A smart British hunk who is currently a fan-favourite, Tom also has an interesting social media presence. His Instagram interactions with fans are interesting and even funny at times. Chaos Walking: Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley’s Sci-Fi Film To Arrive in Theatres on March 4!

Besides revealing some cool details about MCU movies, Tom has an interesting Instagram feed. A couple of BTS pics, movie still, promotional outings and those random cool clicks that we'd expect to find in her account, Tom and his IG feed is relatable. There's nothing extraordinary about it, yes, but that's what makes it so appealing. He seems approachable to his fans and that's the key element for any actor to be fan-friendly. We are ardent followers of Tom Holland and his social media account and we decided to share some of our favourite posts with you. So go ahead and have a look at that. Tom Holland Birthday Special: Workout And Diet That Keep 'Spider-Man' Shredded (View Pics & Videos).

From the Sets of Cherry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

With His Darling Brother

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

Oh, We Love This Duo!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

But We Love Him Even More

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

Look at That Charming Smile

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

The One With the Holland Brothers

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

Okay, Let's Not Even Compare This

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Holland (@tomholland2013)

Tom Holland will be next seen in his third solo spidey movie, Spider-Man: No Way Home which is slated to hit the screens in December this year. Holland was immensely loved for his portrayal of your friendly neighbourhood spider-man. While the boy is still getting started in Hollywood, we know he's destined to go places.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2021 09:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).