Tom Holland Birthday Special: Workout And Diet That Keep 'Spider-Man' Shredded (View Pics & Videos)

Thomas Stanley Holland, better known as Tom Holland, turns 24 years old on June 1. Holland began his acting career on stage in the title role of Billy Elliot, the Musical in London's West End, from 2008 to 2010. The Hollywood actor rose to stardom from the role of Peter Parker / Spider-Man. He has featured in Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films like Captain America: Civil War, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame and the latest one being Spider-Man: Far From Home. On the occasion of Tom Holland's birthday, let us throw light on the workout and diet of Spider-Man that keep him shredded. Charlie Cox Reacts to his Daredevil Being a Part of Tom Holland's Spider-Man 3 and His Answer May Disappoint You.

Tom Holland was born in Kingston upon the Thames, London on June 1, 1996. Holland first learned gymnastics during his time performing in Billy Elliot, the Musical. The British actor is blessed with a lean body and since his teenage days, he has been an athlete actively practising gymnastic and dance moves. For the role of Spider-Man, Tom Holland followed a vigorous training routine and strict diet to look like a super-hero. Tom Holland Makes a Surprise Appearance On Justin Bieber's Instagram Live Session As They Discuss Quarantine Life, Leave Fans Overjoyed (Watch Video)

Workout of Tom Holland

Tom Holland had to make himself more agile for performing high flying stunts in movies like Spider-Man: Far From Home. Therefore, the actor concentrates more on agility, endurance and conditioning training to look absolutely perfect as Peter Parker in the Spider-Man franchise. Holland also practises kickboxing so that he performs the fight scenes well. For Spider-Man: Far From Home, Tom Holland gained 14 pounds of muscles without gaining any fat. The actor trained with George Ashwell, a London based trainer, to get into perfect shape. Ashwell designed a circuit program for Tom Holland which was a combination of big fundamental lifts and functional movements for mobility. Holland also concentrates on callisthenics and core exercises which have helped him develop chiselled abs.

Tom Holland- A True Gymnast!

Spider-Man Practising His Flying Moves

Tom Holland's Gymnastic Ring Exercise

A Few Glimpses From Tom Holland's Training

Tom Holland's Diet

As per Men's Journal, Tom Holland, while preparing for the role of Spider-Man: Far From Home, used to eat food high in protein, carbs and green vegetables to look well built in the Spider-Man costume. As his training is intense, he needs a good amount of proteins for muscle growth and carbs to provide him with energy for intense weight training and gymnast. Holland's meals contained two fist-sized portions of protein, two fists of carbs and two fists of greens.

Tom Holland's hard work to ready himself for the role of a superhero can be seen in his movies. The way he performs fight scenes and stunts perfectly does justice to the character of Peter Parker. We wish Tom Holland a very Happy Birthday.