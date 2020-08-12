Kylie Jenner recently turned 23, and the makeup mogul had a ‘low-key’ birthday celebration, so unlike any Kardashian-Jenner clan! After sharing glimpses of how she celebrated her birthday during a pandemic, the American media personality set the Instagram on fire, as she posted an ultimately smokin’ hot photo from a recent shoot. Posing nude, wearing a hat and veil, the cosmetic mogul is looking gorgeous. She reportedly posed for photographer friend Sasha Samsonova. Kylie had posed naked and semi-nude before and has often been lauded by fans for being bold and never shying away to share glimpses on Instagram. But the latest topless photo takes the cake!

While standing for the black and white photo, she sensuously kept her hands strategically placed so that she would not violate Instagram’s Community Guidelines. For the photo shoot, she wore a stylish bob hairdo reminiscent of the 1960s and showed off her perfectly-shaped figure as she pulled her best supermodel stare on the camera. Her latest Instagram post has been flooded with comments with fans’ jaw-dropping on the floor seeing her alluring pose. You cannot miss this! 10 Hot Bikini Pics of Kylie Jenner That Will Make You Want to Hit the Beach Right Away.

View Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner) on Aug 11, 2020 at 12:06pm PDT

Isn’t she looking gorgeous? We haven’t been able to look away. The makeup mogul has raised the hotness level as she grew a year older. Meanwhile, Kylie has shared photos of her intimate birthday dinner out at Nobu she had with friends last week and some of the gifts she received at home on her actual birthday. She later shared a photo of herself with her daughter Storming blowing out her ‘XXIII’ cake candles at home, as baby Stormi is ‘the best gift of all.’

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 12, 2020 10:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).