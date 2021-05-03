You possibly were not ready for this, but here we are. The ‘voice of a generation. Avatar of internet mega-fame. Icon of body positivity,’ as British Vogue describes its new cover girl, Billie Eilish, has us all picking jaws off the floor with her drastic transformation. Fans saw the 19-year-old ditch her signature neon-green and black hair for a blonde hairstyle look. And just when they thought to have seen it all, British Vogue dropped magazine cover and inside photos of American pop star in pin-up model avatar.

Billie Eilish has left everyone rubbing their eyes in disbelief by swapping her baggy outfits with figure-hugging clothing options for a new photoshoot. The winner of seven Grammy Awards is seen flaunting her body in everything from sexy corsets, bodysuits, latex skirts and stockings. And she totally loves her glammed-up avatar in these photos. Billie Eilish Announces Her New Album ‘Happier Than Ever’, To Release on July 30 (View Post).

The “Lovely” singer sharing the pics on Instagram writes, “i love these pictures and i loved doing this shoot. do whatever you want whenever you want. fuck everything else. [sic]” Keeping her message to the point like always.

Billie thanked the magazine and everyone involved with the shoot for “respecting my vision and making this come to life.” On the cover, the light-eyed singer is wearing a custom corset and skirt by Gucci, bra and knickers by Agent Provocateur and latex gloves by Atsuko Kudo Latex. Billie is also wearing jewellery from Jacquie Aiche and Anita Ko. Billie’s much-talked-about new blonde hair is done by B E N J A M I N, who has given her vintage Hollywood curls for a retro, classic look.

Billie Eilish Looking Like Million Bucks on British Vogue Cover

In another look, Billie is flaunting her curves in a custom beige Burberry trench coat and corset designed by Riccardo Tisci. She has got her stockings on and donning boots from MUGLER and gloves from THOMASINE Gloves.

Alexander McQueen is another ace designer that gets to dress up Billie in this memorable photoshoot. Sticking to the pin-up modelling theme, Billie is posing in a corset dress with a draped skirt by Alexander McQueen along with latex gloves, suspender belt and stockings. She goes for matching sandals and dainty jewels to complete her look.

Moving away from pastels for the fourth look, Billie is dressed up in a custom catsuit, corset and shoes by MUGLER. Her butterscotch hair is shining, in contrast, to make this look stand out from the rest. All the photographs are taken by Craig McDean, who has done a phenomenal job.

Billie has had an androgynous style for as long as one can remember. She would always dress up in baggy clothes. And when not, like the one time she was spotted in a tank top, the viral pic got her fat-shamed by online trolls for days. Well, body-shaming and sexualising of her body have been the reason why Billie Eilish dressed up the way she did.

In a 2019 ad for Calvin Klein, Billie Eilish explained her signature baggy dress style. “I never want the world to know everything about me,” she said, “that’s why I wear big, baggy clothes. No one can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath, you know? No one can say oh she’s slim fat, she’s got a flat ass, she’s got a big ass, no one can say all that because they don’t know. [sic]” Well, this statement didn’t age well and thank god for that.

We see a more accepting who is ready to take on her detractors confidently. “Showing your body and showing your skin – or not – should not take any respect away from you.” Billie Eilish is a force to reckon with, and one must accept that, for she is here to rule.

