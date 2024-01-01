Vidya Balan, one of Bollywood's finest actresses, celebrates her birthday on January 1. Besides being a fab performer, she's a true saree connoisseur and has been seen sporting this traditional Indian attire on numerous occasions. Her love for sarees is evident not just in her wardrobe, but also in her movie promotions where she often chooses to wear this elegant and graceful garment. What sets Vidya apart is not just her love for sarees, but also the way she carries them with such grace and poise. Whether it's a simple cotton saree or an intricately embroidered one, she knows just how to style it to perfection. Rani Mukerji, Vidya Balan and Other Celebrities Who Vouch For Masaba Gupta Designs!

One of the things that makes Vidya's saree looks stand out is her attention to detail. She pairs her sarees with the right accessories, be it statement earrings or a simple neckpiece, and always ensures that her hair and makeup complement her outfit perfectly. It's no wonder that Vidya has become an icon when it comes to sarees. Her love for this garment has inspired many women to embrace this timeless piece of clothing and wear it with pride. To elaborate more on this, let's check out a few best designs from her saree cabinet. National Handloom Day 2023: From Sonam Kapoor to Vidya Balan, 5 Bollywood Divas Who Make Us Fall in Love with Handloom Sarees!

Flower Power

Sherni and Her Saree!

For the Love of Tie & Dye

Red Hot

Elegance Personified

For the Love of Sarees

The Design is Fab

Of Sherni & Stripes

Vidya Balan's saree pics are a true testament to the versatility and beauty of this traditional Indian attire.

Happy Birthday, Vidya Balan

