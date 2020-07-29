Vidya Balan quashed the male-dominated stereotype of the hero-centric Bollywood with the portrayal of strong-willed characters and carved a niche for herself right from The Dirty Picture (2011) and Kahaani (2012). She is all set to ring in the same charm with her next release, Shakuntala Devi that will be released on the OTT platform of Prime Video on 31st July! Rolling the ball with the first of its kind - e-promotions, Vidya played dress up all whilst reigning in an impeccable neo-ethnic style. A blue and white Punit Balana ensemble from his Royal Bagh collection that was showcased at the LFW 2020 Spring/Summer edition earlier this year. While she is an official and undisputed saree ambassador and a certified chameleon of all things traditional and stunning, Vidya does throw in an occasional curveball with a neo-ethnic style. Vidya has found her styling solace with the stylist duo of Shounak Amonkar and Pranay Jaitley of Who Wore What When as the duo's forte of ethnic sensibilities align perfectly with Vidya's signature style.

Vidya shunned and strode past the stereotypical Bollywood diva body image a long time ago. Additionally, she never misses an opportunity to assert her stark demeanour with aplomb and blends ethnicity with contemporary sensibilities seamlessly. Here's a closer look at her style. Vidya Balan Spins a Splendid Saree Story and Here’s Why It’s on Our Wishlist!

Vidya Balan - Blue-tiful and How!

An ethnic dress featuring a kurta, palazzo pants and a dupatta by Punit Balana was teamed with earrings and a statement ring by Surabhi Didwania. A centre-parted low textured wavy hairdo and subtle makeup of winged eyes, pink lips and defined eyebrows completed her look. Vidya Balan to Sport Five Distinct Looks in Shakuntala Devi.

Vidya Balan in Punit Balana for E-promotions of Shakuntala Devi (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Starring in and as Shakuntala Devi, a biographical film directed and written by Anu Menon who was also known as the "human computer" Vidya will share screen space with Sanya Malhotra, Jisshu Sengupta and Amit Sadh.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2020 06:57 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).