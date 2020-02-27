What the Fashion! Janhvi Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Priyanka Chopra and Shraddha Kapoor Make Some Modest and Modish Purchases!

What The Fashion (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The perks of being a celebrity are glorious and how! For starters, their bottomless budget allows them access to all things luxurious. Secondly, they go on to enlist the styling precision of fashion stylists giving us a low down on all that's voguish. We splurge during a sale or a deal but the weekly splurges of the celebrities give us an ample view of an array of styles, right from the most expensive ones to the really affordable ones. The weekly celebrity splurges saw Mira Rajput Kapoor who was fiercely feminine in orange but her yellow tones beaded sandals were a hoot, Taapsee Pannu's modest dress doubled up as an overlay. Priyanka Chopra's sweatshirt was expensive AF but Shraddha Kapoor's ribbed tank top was a buy right up to our alley.

Ahead, we have compiled a list of some of the poshest purchases of B-town celebrities from this week. Here is a closer look.

Mira Kapoor

An embellished crop top by Bobo teamed with peg pants by Diya Rajvvir. Buggle bead sandals by Dyuti Bansal worth Rs. 18,000, pulled back hair and subtle makeup completed her look.

What The Fashion - Mira Kapoor in Dhyuti Bansal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Janhvi Kapoor

It was a one-shoulder asymmetrical dress with ruffles worth £425 (worth Rs. 33,000) teamed with strappy sandals, jewellery, textured waves and nude makeup.

What The Fashion - Janhvi Kapoor in House of ExC (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Taapsee Pannu

For the promotions of Thappad, Taapsee who was styled by Devki B, flaunted a dress by Notebook featuring tones of dark green, light green and beige worth Rs. 9500. The mid-length long shirt dress was teamed with curls, subtle glam and statement earrings. Taapsee Pannu on a Repurposing Spree With Her Promotional Style for Thappad Is Inspirational and Resourceful!

What The Fashion - Taapsee Pannu in Notebook (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka flew into Mumbai looking uber chic in a sweatshirt by Amiri worth $ 690 (approximately Rs. 49,400) teamed with powder blue pants, grey-blue boots, sleek hair and subtle makeup. Priyanka Chopra Says 'Good Thing I Got To Play Dress Up' Referring To Her 24 Hour Whirlwind Trip To Mumbai.

What The Fashion - Priyanka Chopra in Amiri (Photo Credits: Yogen Shah)

Shraddha Kapoor

For the promotions of Baaghi 3, Shraddha who was styled by Tanya Ghavri teamed a ribbed halter neck tank top by H&M worth Rs. 1,999 with a floral printed skirt featuring a slightly flared hemline. Pale toned strappy heels by Dune, textured waves, nude makeup completed her look. Shraddha Kapoor Has a Smile, Sparkle, Repeat Vibe With Her Cutesy Denim Dress for Baaghi 3 Promotions!

What The Fashion - Shraddha Kapoor in H&M (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sp, which of these celebrity styles did you love the most? Do let us know by dropping in a comment. Until then, stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such celebrity wardrobe inspirations.