Priyanka Chopra Says 'Good Thing I Got To Play Dress Up' Referring To Her 24 Hour Whirlwind Trip To Mumbai (See Pics)

Priyanka Chopra (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra took a whirlwind 24 trip to Mumbai. Her words, not ours. The actress was in town to take part in the Blender's Pride Fashion Tour 2020. As her latest tweet suggests, she could only take out 24 hours from her busy schedule to walk the runway at the ultra-glam fashion event. Well, it doesn't seem like an excuse that she was busy when you already know that the actress has projects like Russo Brothers' Citadel, Netflix's The White Tiger and wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, a reality show with husband Nick Jonas in the kitty. We are, in fact, surprised she managed to squeeze these 24 hours into her jam-packed schedule. We have already shared the pictures of Priyanka's OOTD for the event earlier, but she gave us a few more shots that we are in awe of.

Priyanka posted a few monochromatic pictures of her look from the BPFT 2020. She captioned the post, "A 24hr whirlwind trip to Mumbai for the 15th edition of the @bpftindia Good thing I got to play dress up.." Priyanka Chopra Becomes the First Indian Female Celeb to Hit the 50 Million Followers Mark On Instagram, Shares a 'Thank You' Video for all her Fans.

Check Out Priyanka Chopra's Pictures Here:

A 24hr whirlwind trip to Mumbai for the 15th edition of the @bpftindia Good thing I got to play dress up.. 😬😄 Great show guys! It always is with you. pic.twitter.com/D0K5a3jEYj — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) February 24, 2020

Priyanka will headline the global event-series Citadel, developed by Russo Brothers. There will be multiple spin-offs of the series based in different countries, by different directors. The Indian version will be directed by Raj and DK. To be noted, Priyanka will feature in the main series by Russo Bros. Priyanka is also in the running for a special role in Matrix 4, alongside Keanu Reeves.