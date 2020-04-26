When Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rai Hydari and Sayani Gupta Gave Us Those Snazzy Neon Goals for Ethnic Ensembles!

Neon Ethnic Fashion Trend (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bright, eye-catching and bold, runway's intangible love affair with the fluorescent neon colours isn't new. Fiercely feminine and the latest fashion trend to follow, the neon with all its glory has been a fixation with Indian ethnic designers for quite some time now. A shade that has transitioned from spring summers to autumn winters, it sure looks like a wardrobe staple for our seemingly endless wedding festivities. Minimalists can go slow and incorporate neon statement accessories but for maximalists, a plethora of options await. We may love or ignore but the fact that every celebrity was wearing a variation of the shade all through 2019 spilling over even in 2020. Oozing confidence and a distinct sass, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rai Hydari and Sayani Gupta flaunted the neon and its varied toned ethnic ensembles.

You may not be a big neon fan, but it's always amazing to be a little enterprising and trying out new fashion trends or carve your own signature style. Ahead, check out how celebrities are wearing neon ethnic ensembles to find out how to get the look for yourself. When Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria, Malaika Arora, Sara Ali Khan, Kiara Advani, Esha Gupta, Tamannaah Bhatia Had a Natty Neon Party!

Ananya Panday - Wedding Festivities

Styled by Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar, Ananya chose a Ritika Mirchandani neon green sharara set. A mang tika by Amrapali, soft wavy braided half hairdo and dewy makeup completed her look. Ananya Panday Is Chic by Day and Ravishing by the Night All in the Blink of an Eye!

Kriti Sanon - Arjun Patiala Promotions

Styled by Sukriti Grover, it was a sharara from the stylist's label, Sukriti and Aakriti featuring a peplum kurta. Earrings from Azotiique, juttis from Fizzy Goblet, a half-updo, subtle glam of defined eyes and pink lips upped her look. Kriti Sanon Aces High Fashion With Functionality, Wears A Dress With A Detachable Tote Bag!

Sonakshi Sinha - Khandaani Shafakhana Promotions

Styled by Mohit Rai, Sonakshi took to an Arpita Mehta ensemble featuring a neon lapel collared cape, coordinated bustier and straight pants. Eclectic jewellery, gold-toned and sea shelled from Misho, sleek hair a dewy glam upped her look. Sonakshi Sinha Is Fifty Shades of Sensational Scarlet Red in This Photoshoot for Cineblitz!

Sayani Gupta - Mumbai Film Festival 2019

Styled by Shreeja Rajgopal, Sayani took to a lime toned silk kurta with matching salwar from Raw Mango. Sleek hair, subtle glam and an opulent silver layered necklace from Amrapali completed her look. Sayani Gupta Is Calling All Pinkaholics With This Delightful Summery Style That We So Want Right Now!

Aditi Rao Hydari - Event Appearance

Styled by Sanam Ratansi, it was an Anarkali from Nikasha with earrings from Amrapali, complemented with wavy hair and subtle glam. Aditi Rao Hydari Exudes a Luminous Glow, Surreal Charm, Oodles of Good Vibes in All Things Pretty for Femina Photoshoot!

Neon-chic is a vibe that's tricky to navigate but looks tasteful once acquired. Go slow or go all out, this heady fashion trend in ethnic ensembles looks like here to stay!