Bhumi Pednekar’s Simple, Easy Cheat Sheet to Nail Bohemian Style in a Flash!

Bhumi Pednekar in Raisin Global for Sab Kushal Mangal screening (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She is a game-changer! Setting up a remarkable string of successes, Bhumi has carved a niche for herself with her unconventional roles and a stunning style to boot. Off-screen too, Bhumi refuses to allow conventional styles to dominate her wardrobe. As a poster girl for all the curvaceous girls out there, Bhumi has charted a fashion arsenal that is a heady blend of easy and glamorous styles. With a carefully developed knack to go for drapes, silhouettes, fabrics, and cuts that flatter her petite frame, Bhumi loves breaking the monotony and going overtly experimental with her looks by teaming up with varied stylists. Bhumi Pednekar graced a movie screening wearing an off-white embroidered dress by the brand she endorses, Raisin Global. Giving the much-loved vibe of bohemian style a spin, Bhumi's easy look is every bit emulate worthy!

Bohemian style is more than just a fashion trend – it is deemed as a thriving culture in its own right. We are always on the lookout for sustainable and contemporary fusion wear that is pragmatic and comfortable for all women. Bhumi aces at the subtle art of keeping it simple but significant and chic. Here’s how Bhumi gave us a simple, easy cheat sheet to nail bohemian style in a flash. Bhumi Pednekar Had This Tres Chic Vibe Going On With a Corset Top and High Waist Pants! Here’s How.

Bhumi Pednekar- Boho Chic

An off-white embroidered dress from Raisin Global was teamed with multi-hued tasselled Kolhapuri sandals, a fringed boho bag. Statement earrings, nude pink lips, defined eyes and signature wavy hair. Bhumi Pednekar and Her Summery Chic White Tone Is a Perfect Holiday Style Statement!

Bhumi Pednekar in Raisin Global for Sab Kushal Mangal screening (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar was last seen as Vedika Tyagi in Pati, Patni Aur Woh, released on 6th December 2019. She will be seen in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship with Vicky Kaushal, scheduled for a release on 21 February 2020 and in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare with Konkona Sen Sharma, scheduled for a release in 2020.