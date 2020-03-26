When Bhumi Pednekar Was Boho-Chic and Took Out Her Gypsy Soul for a Spin in a Payal Singhal Ensemble!

Bhumi Pednekar in Payal Singhal (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Bhumi Pednekar is a delightful woman to reckon with. Not only does she daze the audiences and critics alike with her on-screen spunk with a slew of unconventional roles, she keeps this vibe going with an equally alluring style game off-screen. She has been attributed to be uncut, understated and unabashed owing to this demeanour. As much as she keeps her brilliant cinematic tidings going, Bhumi Pednekar compels us to fall head over heels in love with her one-of-a-kind fashion arsenal. Experimental, edgy-chic, shimmery-shiny-sparkly, risque all find an ample place in her ever-evolving closet. She has teamed up with fashion stylist Pranita Abhi for her shenanigans. Together, the duo has raised the bar with some off-beat styles. Bhumi channelled a bohemian vibe with an ikat printed set by Payal Singhal. She upped the look with silver jewellery and dewy makeup.

Boho chic style, inspired by the lifestyle of free spirits and hippies of the 1960s and 1970s is characterized by colourful and layered ensembles of long flowing or tiered skirts and dresses, blouses, ethnic touches embroidery or embellishment with beading, fringes, and jewelled or embellishments. Here's how Bhumi gave the good old vibe a modern mix.

Bhumi Pednekar - Boho-Chic

It was an ikat garden duster jacket with a crop top and sharara pants by Payal Singhal. A silver oxidized choker and rings from Silver Streak upped the look. Bhumi completed the look with a dewy makeup featuring nude pink lips, defined eyes and eyebrows coupled with a half braided hairdo.

Bhumi Pednekar was seen as Vedika Tyagi in Pati, Patni Aur Woh and in Bhoot – Part One: The Haunted Ship with Vicky Kaushal. She will be seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare with Konkona Sen Sharma, scheduled for a release in 2020. She will also be seen in Durgavati, an upcoming horror thriller film directed by G. Ashok, which is a remake of his own 2018 Telugu film Bhaagamathie and starring Bhumi Pednekar as an IAS officer, which was played by Anushka Shetty in the original version.