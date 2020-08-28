While we have expressed our love for the actress several times, Malavika Mohanan is intent on delighting us much more than we can take it! She turned into a muse for the millennial fashion designer Kunal Rawal for a photoshoot during the LFW Spring Summer 2020 edition. Monochrome chic, dripping hotness galore, Malavika had us gawking at her with renewed awe. Every frame captured her quintessentially and undeniably alluring chemistry with the crisp outfit. We know for a fact that Malavika is innately sartorial. Her ethnic fashion blog, The Scarlet Window, which in her own words was conceived owing to an eager desire to revive our native styles, and fuse it with the new-age trends to create wearable, contemporary Indian looks is a worthy testament to her distinctive tastes. Malavika is equally at ease and feels beautiful in a simple cotton sari with a nice pair of jhumkas as she is in luxe ensembles.

Malavika Mohanan courted recognition with the critically acclaimed Majid Majidi's drama film, Beyond the Clouds in 2017. A South Indian beauty, Malavika clinches a spot as one of the best-dressed celebrities of tinsel town. Here's a closer look at her photoshoot that featured glam by Niti Goenka, hairstyling by Nishi Singh. Malavika Mohanan Channels a Sublime Charm in an Embroidered White Kurti With Silver Oxidized Jewellery!

Malavika Mohanan - Monochrome Magic

A black shirt tucked into a pair of fitted faux leather pants, courtesy of Kunal Rawal. Black pumps, wavy hair and a glossy glam sealed the deal. Malavika Mohanan Lets Her Eyes Do All the Talking in her New Photoshoot Travel + Leisure India.

Malavika Mohanan in Kunal Rawal at LFW 2019 Spring-Summer Edition (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Malavika will be seen in Tamil action-thriller, Master written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj featuring alongside actors Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi. The music for the film has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 28, 2020 09:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).