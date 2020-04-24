When Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar Flaunted Their Love for the Happiest Hue, Bold Orange!

Bold Orange Fashion Trend (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While monochromes, pastels and subtle prints bear their beautiful charm, every wardrobe deserves a few bold hues (the more the merrier). The blazing orange in all its glory is a brilliant one to reckon with. Its connotation with cheerfulness being the perfect motivator, orange can be your go-to hue. A positive and energetic colour, fashion circuit has been pushing it as the newest black. For the minimalist lover, all it takes is a pop of orange with accessories or one outfit detailing to liven up. But for the maximalist lover, this hue is a hoot to flaunt. Jumping aboard the orange bandwagon were

Priyanka Chopra, Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Bhumi Pednekar, Aditi Rao Hydari and Shilpa Shetty through their varied style offerings. Jump into spring with the attention-grabbing orange with the style cues from these glamazons.

Priyanka Chopra - Bumble App Launch In India

Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, Priyanka, who is a partner and investor of the dating app, arrived on the red carpet in a statement-making Alex Perry midi dress in tangerine replete with billowing cape-style sleeves from the designer's Resort 2019 collection. Matching orange pumps, textured waves, subtle glam upped her look.

Katrina Kaif - Sooryavanshi Trailer Launch

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, it was a ruched tulle bodycon midi dress by Dolce & Gabbana featuring a sweetheart neckline and a body-conscious silhouette. Strappy heels, nude glam and wavy hair completed her look. Katrina Kaif Laughs In A Floral Sabyasachi Ensemble and Soaks Up Some Sunshine for Sooryavanshi Promotions!

Kareena Kapoor Khan - Dance India Dance 7

Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Kareena took to a form-fitting customised Gauri and Nainika one-shoulder dress featuring a sleek side cutout. Black peep toes, a messy textured low back ponytail, delicately lined eyes with smudged undertones, nude lips completed her look. Kareena Kapoor Khan is All Things Classy and Fabulous in her New Vogue India Photoshoot.

Bhumi Pednekar - Pati, Patni Aur Woh Promotions

Styled by Mohit Rai, Bhumi glamourized the blazing tangerine toned striped saree by Manish Malhotra with a sleeveless sequined blouse. Quirky accessories, a textured ponytail, intense eyes and a bold lip completed her look. Bhumi Pednekar’s Simple, Easy Cheat Sheet to Nail Bohemian Style in a Flash!

Shilpa Shetty - Kapil Sharma Show

Styled by Sanjana Batra, Shilpa took to an asymmetrical orange-toned dress by Rutu Neeva cinched at the waist with an animal printed belt adding on to the sleekness. Nude pumps, wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her look. Pink, Shimmer, Glimmer, SLAY – Shilpa Shetty Kundra Is a Delight in Yousef Akbar Couture!

Aditi Rao Hydari - Sathyabama College Festival

Styled by Sanam Ratansi, Aditi took to a cotton cinched silhouette pantsuit by Bennch featuring a collared shirt with pockets and a belt with upturned hem pants. Strappy sandals, wavy hair and subtle makeup completed her vibe. Thrifty Style: Aditi Rao Hydari Makes a Stunning Case for an Embellished Denim Shirt and We Are Smitten!

Which of these celebrity looks left you more impressed? Stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such wardrobe inspirations, straight from the celebrity closets.