When Samantha Ruth Prabhu Dressed Up After Two Months in Sabyasachi for Rana Daggubati – Miheeka Bajaj Engagement!

We love Samantha Akkineni for quite a few reasons! Firstly, a delight on-screen and then a hoot off-screen, this in tandem exuberance is what keeps us hooked! Sparking off those love goals with hubby Naga Chaitanya to being a fashion-forward trailblazer and crafting many sartorial moments, Samantha never ceases to amaze us. Her partner in crime is her fashion stylist and designer Preetham Julalker who has only grasped Samantha's thriving vibe of minimal chicness to the hilt. Samantha took to dressing up as she attended the engagement ceremony of Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj in Hyderabad. She chose a Sabyasachi creation for the low-key soiree. Looking every bit stunning, Samantha's glam further elevated her vibe.

Helmed as Tollywood's numero uno fashionista, Samantha made a sartorial and compelling case for the bright festive hue of yellow. Here's a closer look.

Samantha Akkineni - A Yellow Daze

A yellow form-fitted yellow kurta with a mint blue dupatta was teamed with a mangalsutra, delicate earrings, sleek hair and subtle glam.

On the professional front, Samantha was last seen in Telugu romantic drama, Jaanu with Sharwanand. She will be seen in the Tamil film, Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.