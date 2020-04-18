White Pantsuit Chicness Alert! When Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Sonakshi Sinha, Janhvi Kapoor, and Parineeti Chopra Gave the Classy Style a Sassy Spin!

White Pantsuits (Photo Credits: Instagram)

White pantsuits are the newest of-the-moment street style vibe to flaunt. Versatility is its core and with a little styling sorcery, the wondrous white can render you more powerful, poised, confident and bold. White commands power at the same time as it conveys a subtlety, calmness and serenity. A hue that works for all women across ages and aesthetics. Merge this hue with the now ubiquitous pantsuit, we have a fiercely feminine vibe. Making the most out of it are the Boss Ladies or Bawse Ladies of Bollywood, Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor, Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Swapping maximalism for minimalism, these ladies showcased a sartorial perfection in the soothing white.

A look that transitions from day to night, pantsuits are making their way from the celebrity closets into the street style and are a wardrobe must-have.

Priyanka Chopra - Masterclass at Marrakech International Film Festival in Morocco

Styled by Mimi Cuttrell, it was a white single-breasted boyfriend jacket with matching brocade pintuck pants by Prabal Gurung. A pair of beige toned pumps, textured waves, pink lips, defined eyebrows and delicate earrings. When Priyanka Chopra and Her Fashion Tidings Snowballed Into a Fiesty, Fabulous and Fierce Fashion Avalanche Every Time at Met Gala!

Deepika Padukone - Fortune Most Powerful Women event

Styled by Shaleena Nathani wore a satin pantsuit featuring a lace-trimmed cami, blazer and high-waist parallels from Lanvin. She rounded out the look with nude pointy-toed pumps, statement pearl earrings, sleek centre-parted low back ponytail, bright lips and defined eyes. Deepika Padukone's Complete Wedding Lookbook: From Sabyasachi, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla to Zuhair Murad, the Actress Rocked These 12 Outfits.

Kareena Kapoor Khan at India Today Conclave 2018

Styled by Tanya Ghavri for a tete-a-tete with Hillary Clinton, it was a Prabal Gurung creation featuring an ivory twill crepe tailored blazer with ruffle sleeve and the ivory twill crepe bootleg pant. She rounded out the look with black pointy toes, a statement ring, loose low back bun, a subtle makeup of nude lips, dark eyes and faintly blushed cheeks. Kareena Kapoor Khan Pairs a Striped Tee With Tangerine Trousers That Makes It a Perfect Summer Outfit!

Janhvi Kapoor - Benetton Perfumes Brand Endorsement Meet and Greet

Styled by Mohit Rai, Janhvi chose Judy Zhang separates - a sleek fitted blazer with a tie waistline and high waist ruffle pants. Jewellery from Misho Designs, shoes from Truffle Collection upped her look. Textured waves with a subtle makeup of defined eyes, nude lips completed her look.

Sonakshi Sinha - What Women Want Radio Show

Styled by Mohit Rai, it was a long line blazer, a black bustier and flared trousers by the Istanbul based label, Studio NK. Snakeskin pumps from Ego, silver-toned jewellery by Accessorize upped the vibe. Sleek hair, subtle makeup featuring pale pink eyelids, nude pink lips and defined eyebrows upped her look. Pretty and Pastel! Sonakshi Sinha Looks Resplendent in her Anamika Khanna Outfit.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja - Cannes 2019

Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Sonam donned a crisp white tuxedo from Ralph and Russo, intricate jewellery from Chopard, strappy stilettoes by Jimmy Choo. Bold makeup and a chic updo completed her vibe. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Coutures Up and Blazes in a Satin Pantsuit and a Ruffled Midnight Blue Dress in Doha!

Parineeti Chopra - Bard of Blood Premiere

Styled by Sanjana Batra, Parineeti flaunted a white pantsuit from the Tommy Hilfiger x Zendaya collaboration. Vinyl strapped open-toed sandals, textured wavy hair, smokey eyes and nude lips completed her look. Parineeti Chopra Turns Into a Resplendent Abhinav Mishra Bride Channeling Modern Traditionalist Goals for Khush Magazine Photoshoot!

Striding unabashedly in their crisp white pantsuits replete with that sassy vibe, these ladies notched up the ante for power dressing fabulously. Which of these celebrity looks left you more impressed? Stay tuned to LatestLY Lifestyle Fashion for more such wardrobe inspirations, straight from the celebrity closets.