This year's birthday celebration would be extra special for Willow Smith for she's officially exiting her 'teens'. This would be her 20th birthday celebration and we bet the star kid is looking forward to having a glorious 20s. Besides her star parents, Willow is a celebrity name in herself. She's a jack of all and master too. She's a singer, songwriter, rapper, record producer and also an actress and dancer. If this doesn't define her multi-talented personality then we don't know what will. And while she stuns us with her one too many achievements, there's another category that she believes in excelling - red carpet. Jada Pinkett-Smith and Jaden Smith Slam YouTuber Shane Dawson For 'Sexualizing' 11-Year-Old Willow Smith in Old Video (Read Tweets).

Willow's transformation all these years has been remarkable. From being daddy's little princess to a bonafide red carpet stunner, Willow has definitely come a long way and has some terrific plans for the future. Her fashion outings are duly noted while she's busy wooing your hearts with that chutzpah. While there are times when she prefers going all gothic, there are days when she decides to wear something as bright as yellow. To have a look at some of her most stunning avatars, keep scrolling below. Willow Smith Speaks About Cutting Herself, Polyamorous Romances in a Talk With Mom Jada Pinkett Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris.

Loving Her Outfit

Willow Smith (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Outfit Has Its Own Swag

Willow Smith (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Willow Enjoying Her Met Gala Appearance

Willow Smith (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Stylish and How

Willow Smith (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She Has a Certain Aura Around Her

Willow Smith (Photo Credits: Instagram)

That's a Smart Outfit

Willow Smith (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Sassy, the Only Word That's Coming To Our Mind

Willow Smith (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Willow's red carpet appearances have always been a topic of discussion. Earlier it used to be about Will Smith's adorable daughter and now it's more about her confident self and amazing fashion skills. We hope this new chapter in her life brings in more love and success for her and that she makes the most of her 20s. Happy Birthday, Willow. Have a great one.

