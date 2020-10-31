Happy Halloween 2020! The spooky holiday is here and we cannot keep calm. However, if you are still not ready with your Halloween costume yet, what are you even doing? Nevertheless, you might want to check out the Instagram page of Bella Thorne for some amazing inspirations. The beauty queen seems to be in a total Halloween mood. She has been giving us some of the best looks for the October 31st night that are the perfect combination of racy and Halloween-y. For the most recent one, the OnlyFans Star turned into a vampire and it is the best thing you will see today. Looking super sexy, the Pornhub director, dressed as a HOT vampire. Right from the fangs to her red dress and mask, with everything on point, XXX website, OnlyFans star is giving us just the right inspiration for October 31. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram Which vamp sister are u?? Swipe for da fangs @dani_thorne @kailifknthorne A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Oct 29, 2020 at 3:02pm PDT

Recently, Bella Thorne also turned herself into a sexy fairy along with Dani Thorne and the results were perfect #HalloweenGoals. Pornhub director set the temperature soaring with a picture on Instagram in which she donned the racy Halloween costume of little red riding hood and it screams October 31st goals. She posed in a red riding hood costume that flaunted her cleavage and butt. Check out:

View this post on Instagram Lil red 👑 grandma doesn’t approve of my outfit 🥺 A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne) on Oct 24, 2020 at 10:57am PDT

Do you remember major Bella Thorne-OnlyFans' sex workers controversy? Yes, a feud between Bella Thorne and the sex workers on OnlyFans took over social media recently after OnlyFans' decided on changing its payment policies saying that XXX content providers and sex workers cannot charge over $50 for pay-per-view content and cannot be tipped more than $100 by one user. Bella Thorne was blasted on social media because the XXX workers believed the changes came after she made a whopping $2 million in her first seven days.

OnlyFans celebs are really changing the XXX world. The platform gives more power to its creators and not the companies that act like they own pornstars. if you are still wondering what the XXX platform OnlyFans, it is a unique explicit social media platform, unlike YouTube and Instagram. OnlyFans doesn't conceal any explicit content. Content like XXX photos, videos, talks, video calls, nudity of any kind is allowed here. Now, it may not be any Pornhub or xnxx.com but it helps celeb like actors, singers, Insta influencers and dancers to build a connection with their fans that is more personal. Many celebs like Cardi B, Tana Mongeau, Blac Chyna, XXX star Renee Gracie are on this platform.

