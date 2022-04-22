Marvel's next big release, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is slated to release on May 6. The movie will see Benedict Cumberbatch return as the Sorcerer Supreme and he'll be joined by Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch. The lead actors of the movie were recently clicked in Berlin for a press tour event and Olsen picked an ice blue outfit for her big appearance. Now, honestly, we aren't a big fan of her choice but she carried it gracefully. Yo or Hell No? Kim Kardashian in Her All-Black Balenciaga Look.

Elizabeth Olsen picked an ice blur co-ord set from the house of Armani Prive for her promotional outing. She further accessorised her outfit by opting for strappy heels and a pair of delicate earrings and no other jewellery. Her outfit was paired with a blingy bralette that had a plunging neckline. The pants also had light embroidery on their hemline which didn't really do any wonders. Nonetheless, with blushed cheeks, red lips, curled eyelashes and her iconic hairdo, she completed her look further. Yo or Hell No? Anya Taylor-Joy in Christian Dior for 'The Northman' Premiere.

Elizabeth Olsen at the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Press Tour

Elizabeth Olsen (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Elizabeth's co-ord set gets a thumbs down from us, what's your take on it? Are you impressed by it or do you believe she could have worn something better? Drop your views on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

