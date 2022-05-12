Ranveer Singh's eccentric fashion choices may be loud but they are rarely boring. The actor who probably made us aware of how cool men's fashion can really be should be cheered by all the guys out there. From decking up in a Mario costume to wearing skirts, there's nothing really that he cannot wear or cannot ace. The actor is currently busy promoting his next YRF release, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and is picking some of the wackiest outfits available on the block. Just 7 Quirky Outfits of Ranveer Singh That Could Have Set Eyeballs Rolling on The Met Gala Red Carpet!

Ranveer Singh's stylist, Eka Lakhani is doing a fab job and she has our admiration. Recently, the Bajirao Mastani actor picked a loud and vibrant blazer set from the house of Saaksha & Kinni. It had a colourful, printed blazer paired with a matching shirt and pants. Ranveer further paired his outfit with red shoes, and red sunglasses and finally added a dash of his zeal to it. Needless to say, the star was in his real element and looked all funky. Ranveer Singh Looks Summer Ready in His All-Yellow Blazer Set (View Pics).

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh (Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Ranveer's new pick gets the loudest cheer and a vote of approval from us, what are your thoughts about it? Are you as impressed as we are or is it too loud for your taste? Drop your views on Twitter or simply choose the desired option from the box below.

