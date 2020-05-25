Zazie Beetz Birthday Special: The Joker Actress' Riveting Fashion Appearances that Should be Bookmarked by You (View Pics)

Zazie Beetz (Photo Credits: Instagram)

She doesn't have a typical wardrobe when it comes to her red carpet appearances and that makes the whole experience a lot more special. Her fashion attempts are a lot like Zendaya - unusual, spiffy and so much charming. From wearing feminine dresses to pantsuits and elaborate Dior gowns, Zazie like her name loves anything that's zazzy enough. She loves making an impact with her super sensuous choices and we often find ourselves gushing about her mastery in fashion. Joker Movie Review: Joaquin Phoenix Redefines This Iconic DC Villain With a Beautifully Disturbing Tale.

Zazie's affair with fashion goes beyond the usual red carpet. Her promotional outings are equally ravishing and drool-worthy for us to even describe. Her beauty looks are synonymous with her persona and they often sync in with her on-screen characters. For someone who can nail a bright orange eyeshadow, Beetz is a fashionista in the making, waiting to get the right recognition. Her attempts to dress up are a way of presenting her creative abilities and her eclectic choices are rarely criticised by the fashion police. Adam Devine, Rachel Bloom, Zazie Beetz to Lend Voices for 'Extinct'.

As the Joker actress gears up to celebrate her big birthday in lockdown this year, we take a virtual tour of her best red carpet outings so far. Have a look...

Zazie Beetz in Dior

Zazie Beetz in Dior

Zazie Beetz in Thom Browne

Zazie Beetz in Ralph Lauren

Zazie Beetz in Miu Miu

Zazie Beetz in Maria Mascone

Zazie Beetz in Christopher Kane

Zazie's love for atypical silhouettes has always boggled our minds and her styling attempts have always been on fleek. There are days when she's good and then there are days when she's simply the best. It's time we pay an ode to her remarkable attempts and take a pledge to fall in love with her all over again. Happy Birthday, Zazie!